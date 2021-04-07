Biamp, HP Collaborate on Conferencing Solutions

The What: Biamp is working with HP to provide professional-grade, pre-configured conferencing for a wide range of meeting room sizes, including training rooms and large venues, optimized for compatibility and performance.

The What Else: The new solutions are built around the HP Elite Slice G2 Audio Ready conferencing solutions and Biamp's Parlé Beamtracking microphones, Desono loudspeakers, and TesiraFORTÉ audio processors. All solutions are designed for use with Microsoft Teams Rooms or Zoom Rooms solutions.

“UCs are quickly becoming a standard capability being installed in all conference rooms,” said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development, Biamp. “To support this trend, customers want easy-to-deploy solutions for all their meeting spaces that they can be confident work well with their chosen UC and provide excellent audio in the room and for remote participants. By collaborating with HP, we fulfill these objectives by jointly offering a set of complete solutions that meet HP’s requirements for compatibility and performance with the HP Elite Slice G2 Audio Ready and offer an outstanding audio experience in all room sizes, even those with poor acoustics.”

The Bottom Line: Together, the complete conferencing solutions from Biamp and HP offer customers advantages that extend far beyond high-quality conferencing audio, according to the companies. Customer IT departments benefit from HP's expertise in delivering enterprise-grade IT solutions, as well as Biamp and HP's joint commitment to network device management with high security standards. Installers benefit from automated system deployment and configuration, made possible by the seamless integration of each Biamp component, as well as minimal cable requirements with zero termination, zero network setup, automated room tuning, and more.

Biamp and HP say the result is a complete collaboration solution with plug-and-play installation that provides significant cost and time savings, as well as customer confidence in clear communication within every meeting space.