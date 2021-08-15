Biamp Announces 2021 Charitable Grant Recipients

Portland, OR-based, Rock 'n' Roll Camp for Girls is one of three winners of Biamp's Charitable Grant Program for 2021.

Biamp has named the three winners of its 2021 Charitable Grant Program, which recognizes organizations that share Biamp's vision for using audiovisual technology and engineering to enhance the lives of those around us.

The 2021 winners are the Rock 'n' Roll Camp for Girls, Young Audiences of Oregon & SW Washington, and the Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation. Selected by Biamp's charitable leadership committee, each organization will receive a $7,000 to $10,000 grant in support of their efforts to enrich the communities in which we work, live, and play.

"Our mission is to connect people through extraordinary experiences, not only in the AV industry but throughout our communities as well, and I'm incredibly proud to partner with and support organizations that share this vision," said Rashid Skaf, Biamp president, CEO, and co-chairman. "Each of our grant winners is making an impact in local and underserved communities and helping to connect people through the power of audiovisual technology. We look forward to being a part of their continued growth."

In addition to the grant program, the charitable leadership committee lends support to a variety of global organizations and sponsors volunteer opportunities for Biamp employees. Past and current partner organizations include the Biamp PDX Jazz Festival, Theater in the Grove, Shared_Studios, and Habitat for Humanity.

For more information on Biamp's community involvement, visit http://www.biamp.com/company/community-involvement.