Biamp Adds Wireless USB and Content Sharing With Purchase of HRT

Biamp (Booth 3-B90) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Huddle Room Technology (HRT) SRL based in Modena, Italy. The acquisition adds HRT’s family of Huddle Hub wireless USB and content sharing products to Biamp’s extensive range of meeting room solutions.

(Image credit: HRT)

[Biamp Extends the Reach of Crowd Mics to Remote Audiences at ISE 2020]

HRT is a leader in wireless USB technology that powers its products and improves the user experience in bring-your-own-device (BYOD) spaces. Its flagship product, the Huddle Hub, allows computers and mobile devices to connect to room peripherals including displays, speakers, microphones, and cameras without any physical connection. Once connected, users can display content, launch applications, and engage in soft codec UC meetings on their personal device.

“HRT has demonstrated impressive vision and technical expertise in designing the Huddle Hub, a truly unique and potent BYOD meeting solution,” said Rashid Skaf, president, CEO, and co-chairman of Biamp. “Huddle Hub provides wireless USB, screen sharing, screen rebroadcasting, and smart room integration all from one platform, and when combined with our solutions, allows us to create truly extraordinary experiences for our customers. When we introduced our first USB collaboration hub, Devio, it was met with tremendous success and proved the appeal of high-performing, easy-to-use BYOD room solutions. The Huddle Hub’s wireless USB capability targets these same applications and is a natural and complementary addition to Biamp’s portfolio that we’re certain will be well received by integrators and end users alike.”

“I’m tremendously proud of the technology and products we have developed at HRT,” said Stefano Spattini, CEO of HRT. “I fully believe the Huddle Hub has extraordinary potential to improve the meeting experience in a wide range of common scenarios. The challenge for HRT was how to give our products the visibility in a crowded AV market to let them reach their potential. Joining Biamp aligns us with a partner that is equally excited by what we’ve built and has the market reach and resources to take full advantage of what our solutions have to offer. I’m enthusiastic about what we will achieve together.”

Huddle Hub features multi-user screen sharing, which allows several users to share content to the room display simultaneously. Meeting attendees can also request that the displayed content is broadcast back to their laptop or mobile device, permitting them to view content locally rather than relying on the room display. This is a great feature when in-room displays are small, far away, obstructed, or if the viewer simply has difficulty seeing content clearly. This unique combination of capabilities means the Huddle Hub delivers three complementary experiences from a single device.

Newly announced and exhibited at ISE in Booth 14-B140 is the corporate cloud-based version of Biamp HRT’s collaboration technology, Huddle Hub Enterprise (HH Enterprise). HH Enterprise lets enterprise organizations create smart rooms that exist as permanent virtual meeting places. Users can enter virtual rooms from anywhere reachable by the corporate network and instantly begin collaborating with other visitors in the smart room. It is well suited for small groups that meet around tables in lobbies, offices, or in any other location not equipped with AV equipment. As a result, users can share content and collaborate easily and efficiently using only their computer or mobile device. A single HH Enterprise device can host six simultaneous meetings with up to 150 total participants.