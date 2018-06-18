Biamp Adds AVB USB Expander With Bluetooth to Tesira Platform

The What: Biamp has launched a new AVB USB audio expander, the Tesira EX-UBT. Designed for use in Tesira systems, the new expander provides a reliable digital audio interface via USB.

The What Else: The Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) Tesira EX-UBT expander supports up to eight channels of configurable USB audio as well as Bluetooth wireless technology, which is enabled and configured through the Tesira software. Using Bluetooth, the EX-UBT provides integrators with a cable-free solution for teleconferencing using soft codecs, continuing a mobile phone call into a meeting room, or supplying background music such as in a hospitality setting. The EX-UBT is well suited for a variety of room types and sizes that require USB audio delivered in a small form factor.

“As USB connections become increasingly common, people want to be able to connect and go,” said Chris Fitzsimmons, product manager at Biamp. “The Tesira EX-UBT expander is designed to simplify installations and enable a seamless transition between technologies, whether you’re moving your mobile phone call into a conference room or want to add background music. Both capabilities are now possible within a very small device.”

The Bottom Line: Suited for installations requiring USB connections not located in a rack or near other equipment, the Tesira EX-UBT is not limited by the specification-defined maximum USB connection length of 15 feet; the new Tesira EX-UBT also transports USB digital audio reliably throughout a customer’s network. It is also suited for installations requiring multiple USB audio inputs or in projects using Tesira SERVER or SERVER-IO as the DSP, since it acts as a virtural onboard USB connection. The Tesira EX-UBT expander will be available in Q3 of 2018.