beyerdynamic to Launch Unite at InfoComm 2019

The What: beyerdynamic will Unite, a modern tour guide, interpretation, assisted listening, and digital presentation wireless system, at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 5768.

The What Else: Unite is a modern communication system conceived for the widest range of applications. From tour guides, through voice transmission for speeches, to interpreter applications, Unite offers a convenient, complete wireless solution. The silent public address provides support for people with reduced hearing or vision, in addition to creating a wireless intercom system. By incorporating a large operating range and long battery life, the Unite boasts flawless performance.

The Unite AP4 expansion component via access point creates a solution for fixed installation applications. With AP4, users can rely on Unite in applications where a fixed installation is required. Featuring Dante-functionality and Phoenix inputs and outputs, Unite is compatible with a range of applications. Up to eight access points can be synchronized for large systems, enabling up to 32 audio channels are available.

Unite’s talkback function inputs speech from a receiver module into the system and transmission. Users can access all receivers, or just the main device. Up to three people can speak at once with the main device controlling the active microphones. A request function enables the sequencing of spoken contributions during a discussion, allowing all participants to interact.

The Unite system uses a digital audio processor to optimize speech intelligibility. The frequency response is adjusted so that speech transmission is clear and intelligible. A noise-cancelling function removes background noise and setup is simple even for complex systems. Unite includes intelligent frequency management to independently and dynamically manage up to 32 simultaneously usable groups and ensures reliable transmission. The use of the DECT standard means no system authorization is required and no license fees.

The Bottom Line: The Unite system is tap-proof due to AES 256-bit encryption and can be adapted to individual requirements through a range of components. From handheld transmitters to neck worn microphones and headsets using a belt pack transmitter, Unite provides a variety of options for speakers. Headphones, single-ear headphones or an induction neck loop for listeners with hearing aids or cochlea implants ensure perfect listening for every participant. The versatility of Unite is further increased by the connector options for external audio inputs. Music or pre-produced contributions can be integrated via analog, USB or Bluetooth connections.