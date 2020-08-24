BenQ Releases Pantone-Validated Digital Signage Display

The What: BenQ has released the SL02K Series, a Pantone-Validated family of professional digital signage displays for 24/7 hospitality, retail, and corporate applications.

The What Else: The Pantone color system is used across many verticals, including graphic design, fashion, industrial design, corporate branding, and more. The SL02K Series’ Pantone Color Mode ensures content is broadcast with colors chosen by designers and in alignment with global brands.

The displays offer additional color adjustment flexibility with fine-tuned custom color modes, fulfilling the needs of a variety of professional designers for different types of artwork and ensuring branding accuracy. Cinema Mode adds depth and dimension that make videos pop while Photo Mode delivers product details that are realistic and vivid without any oversaturation or picture distortion. Finally, M-Book Mode replicates how videos and images are displayed on macOS devices.

BenQ’s SL02K Series displays are available in 43-, 55-, 65-, 75-, and 85-inch models. The family of PID (public information display) panels feature 4K UHD resolution that combines with 500 nits of brightness to help captivate passersby. The 50,000-hour lifespan enables 24/7 operation without dimming. It can be mounted in portrait or landscape mode to fit any installation.

The BenQ SL02K Series displays are designed to help customers create compelling signage installations without requiring additional peripherals, content management systems (CMS), or design software. They are USB plug-and-play ready, run on an Android 8.0 platform, and feature built-in 4GB memory and 32GB storage. The series also integrates with BenQ’s X-Sign CMS software, which allows organizations to build, schedule, and broadcast content. With X-Sign, users can get started right away, choosing from hundreds of templates. For example, BenQ has added customizable templates regarding best practices relating to COVID-19. In addition, the series features BenQ’s Device Management Solution application for remote and centralized display management. The display also can be leveraged for videoconferencing with Google Meet hardware compatibility for spaces that need to flex with both signage and conferencing capabilities in the new norm.

“For years, BenQ has been a trusted display solutions provider in the design and video production community,” said Alex Mooney, manager of marketing and pre-sales for BenQ America Corp. “Our SL02K Series displays are a continuation of our pursuit in end-to-end color-accurate presentations. Achieving Pantone Validated status means that these displays assure on-screen color fidelity and interoperability with Pantone-qualified color production devices. Designers and customers now have the assurance the final version of their signage campaigns will be just as flawlessly reproduced in the final presentation stage as they appeared during the design phase.”

The Bottom Line: Winner of Digital Signage Magazine’s Best of Show Special Edition 2020, the new SL02K Series displays are approved by Pantone, the global authority on color and provider of professional color tools for designers, to demonstrate the superior fidelity in reproducing the Pantone Matching System Colors. When paired with BenQ’s Pantone Validated designer monitors, they provide an end-to-end solution that covers everything from content creation to deployment.