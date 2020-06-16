Digital Signage Magazine Names Best of Show Special Edition Winners

Digital Signage Magazine has announced its Best of Show Special Edition winners from InfoComm 2020 Connected.

"The AV manufacturing community is pushing ahead in the face of challenging circumstances. This year's winners reflect the creative design and innovative functionality that industry leaders continue to deliver in all categories," said Camille Burch, editor, Digital Signage Magazine.

Digital Signage Magazine Best of Show Special Edition 2020 Winners

(Image credit: BenQ)

BenQ SL Series Digital Signage (SL02K)

Achieving Pantone Validated status means that SL02K assures on-screen color fidelity and interoperability with Pantone-qualified color production devices. The SL Series offers additional color adjustment flexibility with its fine-tuned custom color modes, fulfilling the needs of professional designers for different types of artwork and ensuring branding accuracy. The 4K UHD resolution delivers breathtaking visuals to captivate customers. The powerful X-Sign software facilitates effortless content creation and management, while the DMS application guarantees hassle-free display control. To further streamline the day-to-day operation for businesses, SL02K offers an all-in-one, clutter-free solution that fits perfectly into most neatly organized spaces. Empowered by the highly reliable PID, SL02K is designed to meet the highest standard to ensure optimal, nonstop operation. The SL Series saves time, effort, and resources all at once.

(Image credit: Epson)

Epson PowerLite 805F UST Projector

Epson's PowerLite 805F ultra short-throw laser projector offers low-maintenance, intelligent software, and powerful projection. This ultra short-throw laser projector creates large images from short distances without any shadows, ideal for creating unique floor or wall projection. Leveraging Epson’s 3LCD technology, Full HD 1080p resolution, and up to 5,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness, the new projector delivers up to 130 inches of bright, colorful, true-to-life images. Designed to blend discreetly into any setting, this compact and aesthetically-appealing projector offers incredible value with a virtually maintenance-free 20,000-hour laser light source along with 360-degree placement for added flexibility. Plus, users can easily connect two or more displays and leverage the built-in edge blending to illuminate an entire wall with one large image, or use the split screen features and connect multiple input sources for displaying different content.

(Image credit: NEC Display Solutions)

NEC Display FA Series dvLED

Designed to provide the optimal visual experience, the NEC FA Series dvLED is a reliable dvLED solution that provides users with brilliant signage and vivid video display quality. The FA Series delivers large, powerful signage that attracts the gaze of passersby, and is infinitely scalable to create a seamless multi-panel configuration. The FA Series dvLED is designed for vibrant and colorful content visualization while delivering unmatched brightness—making it idea for control rooms, corporate signage, retail and airport signage, situational awareness, broadcast, and museums.

(Image credit: Navori Labs)

Navori Labs QL Mobile

QL Mobile is an interactive, localized content management tool that runs on smartphones and tablets. The HTML5-based software was developed to make digital displays, video walls, and LED displays accessible to more staff, and to serve an organization’s needs in more efficient and productive ways. Aimed at untethering employees from the desk, QL Mobile helps on-site staff better engage customers at the point of purchase in retail and restaurants, for example. It is also a useful tool for keeping audiences informed with timely information in convention centers and venues, on corporate campuses, and in other public-facing environments.

(Image credit: Nexmosphere)

Nexmosphere XC-800 Series Xperience Controller

The XC-800 series Xperience controller offers the ability to add sensors and RGBW LED lighting to create unique interactive applications wherever digital signage is applied. This powerful compact box is equipped with up to 8 X-talk ports that interface any of Nexmosphere’s Elements, such as pick-up, presence, or motion sensors. Next to the sensors, it drives up to 6 RGBW LED outputs, offering a unique combination of functionality and flexibility in design, all in a small, easy-to-install form factor. Nexmosphere’s controllers are easy to use with almost any digital hardware platform such as BrightSign, PC, or Android and run with many CMS partners—like Intuiface and Signagelive—without the need for any additional software.

(Image credit: Premier Mounts)

Premier Mounts Convergent Slim ADA Video Wall Mount

Convergent from Premier Mounts is a LED video wall mounting solution engineered to create video walls of any size and array. Its simple bracket design allows for installers to create seamless video walls in virtually no time. Manufactured in the U.S., Convergent is precisely fabricated to match mounting points of top LED display manufacturers. A sleek .99-inch depth allows for LED cabinets to be closer to the wall surface and non-intrusive in public walkways. This new ADA compliant version of the Convergent series is available for Absen, Barco, Samsung, Unilumin, and many more.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Pro TV Terrace Edition

Samsung’s Pro TV Terrace Edition (also globally known as The Terrace for business) is optimized for outdoor viewing environments. As restaurants, retail locations, hotels, and entertainment venues look to engage customers this summer, the Pro TV Terrace Edition is designed to be an ideal solution for a wide range of outdoor business needs. Its IP55 weatherproof rating delivers perfect performance and protection from the outdoor elements, including humidity, dust, and heat. The display ranges in size from 55- to 75-inches, allowing users to integrate the screen that best fits their space. Additionally, with 16 hours, 7 days a week operation hour the television can remain on throughout the workday without decreasing quality over the display’s lifetime.

(Image credit: Seneca)

Seneca VX-Series Media Player + Maestro

From single-display digital signage to robust multi-display interactive media, the VX series + Maestro provides an experience that is simple, reliable, and scalable for today’s AV professional. Validated and pre-integrated with top industry CMS through the Seneca Maestro application, these devices are optimized out-of-box as a turnkey digital signage appliance. Tested in the company's digital signage labs, the VX series has undergone arduous content playback and environmental testing to guarantee maximum up time. The VX Series +Maestro media players consists of a broad range of form factors, compute power, graphics capabilities, and IO options to provide a robust selection designed to fit just about any installation.

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

ViewSonic LD163 dvLED Commercial Display

The ViewSonic LD163 is a 163-inch, all-in-one, direct view LED commercial display that delivers images with 1080p and Full HD resolution. It is designed for professional-grade, 24/7 operation in lobbies, conference rooms, retail spaces, and other large venues where striking an impactful message via digital signage is required. The LS163 was developed to be one of the simplest and easiest pre-configured, all-in-one dvLED displays for the ultimate viewing experience. It is easy to install and maintain and can be integrated into a location in a straightforward manner, without the additional cost and worry of color calibration.

About the selection process: Manufacturers nominated their products via online submission prior to InfoComm 2020. A panel of digital signage experts judged each entry based on a variety of factors including innovation, ROI, and ease of use.