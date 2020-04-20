BenQ Adds to BlueCore Laser Projector Lineup With New Classroom Models

The What: BenQ has launched the BlueCore WUXGA and 1080p 4,000- and 5,000-lumen laser projectors. The LU710, LU930, LH710, and LH930 eliminate lamps and feature a filter-free laser engine sealed and rated to prevent dust accumulation. Without lamps and filters, as well as protected from particles that shorten projector life, the new models significantly lower the total cost of ownership for schools.

The What Else: With the LU710 (WUXGA) and LH710 (1080p) offering 4,000 ANSI lumen brightness and the LU930 (WUXGA) and LH930 (1080p) delivering 5,000 ANSI lumen brightness, the projectors are capable of producing clear images in both dark and well-lit classrooms. To further this concept is BenQ’s new LumiExpert technology. LumiExpert automatically detects the ambient light conditions of the room and adjusts the projector’s brightness to maximize clarity and comfort. With Rec. 709 color coverage, the projectors offer enhanced color saturation, true deep blacks, rich colors, and fine subtle details that are vital to education. The LH and LU models also feature an advanced Infographic Mode to deliver brighter, better color gradation of charts, data, and other visual information and ensure text is clearly legible. The additional Vivid Mode serves to emphasize colorful imagery when displaying video or photos.

BenQ designed the LU and LH series BlueCore laser projectors to power up in half the time and with less power consumption of a traditional lamp-based projector. The signal power-on feature turns the projector on automatically once an input signal from VGA or HDMI is detected. Teachers can get started right away and make the most of the class time.

Compatible with BenQ’s InstaShow wireless presentation system, schools can instantly turn any classroom into a collaborative environment for everyone—without burdening the school’s network or introducing security risks. BenQ’s InstaShow is a plug-and-play, zero-software solution that allows up to 32 participants to present from any device—including Google Chromebook and Apple devices—to the BlueCore laser projector in the room with a simple push of the button transmitter. InstaShow supports both the 128-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) and WPA2 authentication protocol to ensure network data and student information remains private and safe from tampering or unintended disclosure.

With BenQ’s exclusive centralized control software, IT personnel can remotely manage an entire district’s network of projectors from a single, centralized location via the local network. Offering powerful scheduling and configuration features and remote on/off capabilities, the software allows IT and technology staff to monitor and control the projectors as a group or individually. The comprehensive software is also compatible with an assortment of control systems, including AMX, Creston, Extron, and PJ Link. This makes it easy to integrate each of these projectors into existing systems and ensure they’re running smoothly.

“Laser technology offers incredible brightness and color that really engages viewers, which makes it perfect for learning,” said Carly Burton-Sallay, digital marketing manager at BenQ America Corp. “However, it has been cost-prohibitive for most schools. Our engineers have worked tirelessly to close this gap with models that fit not only our high-performance standards but also are now affordable for schools looking to upgrade their legacy lamp-based projectors.”

The Bottom Line: At the heart of BenQ’s LU710, LU930, LH710, and LH930 is BenQ’s renowned BlueCore IP5X-certified, dustproof, filter-free laser engine. BenQ’s high-output laser source guarantees 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation. BlueCore’s value exceeds that of 10 lamp replacements over the life of the projector, based on the average brightness cutoff of typical long-life lamps. The laser is also built for years of daily classroom use, delivering superior image quality and performance, and the hermetically sealed DLP chip resists heat for over 100,000 hours without degradation.