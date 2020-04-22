Bannister Lake to Hold Webinar Series on Chameleon Data Aggregation, Management

Bannister Lake will be presenting a series of casual, 30-minute Chameleon product education webinars over a three-week period beginning on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Each Tuesday at 2 p.m. Eastern / 11 a.m. Pacific, Bannister Lake will showcase Chameleon's feature set directed at broadcast, web, and digital signage professionals.

Chameleon is a multi-module, web-based, real-time data management solution used in the broadcast, OTT, and signage sectors. It is used to create custom news tickers, launch automated information channels, track and visualize election results, manage snipes and branding elements, and much more.

The product also includes Chameleon Designer, a template design and data connection tool. Chameleon Designer serves as a unique, single solution to build projects that can be simultaneously used on NDI, SDI, or web platforms.

The first webinar, kicking off on May 5, will focus on tickers and introduce Chameleon's data ingestion workflow, content management features, and integration of sponsorships. The session is designed for news producers, station management, as well as engineers looking to integrate more timely news content into their programming while generating new revenue opportunities.

The second webinar, on Tuesday May 12, will center on Chameleon's enhanced election production capabilities. The webinar will discuss the product's ability to ingest real-time election results and provide election producers with the ability to track and filter results, make race calls, and quickly create graphic playlists for air. There will also be a look at the product's RESTful API, where users can distribute customized election data to various devices and endpoints, including mobile devices, websites, augmented reality systems, and social media.

The third webinar, being held on Tuesday May 19, will feature Chameleon's on-air branding capabilities. This session will explore how the product is used for managing and scheduling promotional snipes, bugs, and full-frame "coming up" billboards. The webinar will also include information about automation, asset management, and advertising campaigns.

"With the cancellation of NAB and the public, now more than ever, depending on news and information that is constantly being updated, we felt that reaching out directly through these focused webinars was important," said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake. "This is a great opportunity to learn more about Chameleon and how it can best serve audiences."

To register for any or all of these webinars, click here.