Avocor to Showcase E Series Touchscreen Displays at InfoComm 2018

The What: Avocor will demonstrate its new E series affordable touchscreen displays at InfoComm 2018 in Booth N2714.

The What Else: The line includes an 86-inch display (AVE-8620), a 75-inch (AVE-7520) and a 65-inch (AVE-6520). The E series 4K interactive displays are agnostic, designed for use with any kind of UC software, such as Zoom and Skype for Business, and hardware, such as Logitech and Huddly. The agnostic E series displays work with all existing UC equipment, as well as any potential future hardware or software upgrades.

The Bottom Line: The technology behind the new E series represents a step forward in the collaboration display market. Because the E series has no parallax gap between the interactive glass and the actual LED-backlit LCD display, it provides a seamless touch experience.