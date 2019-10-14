Avocor, Logitech Partner on Integrated Zoom Rooms for Touch Collaboration Solution

The What: Avocor has joined forces with Logitech to deliver an integrated Zoom Rooms for Touch solution comprised of both companies’ collaboration technology. The Avocor ALZ systems is available in three sizes and two performance options and is designed to deliver frictionless communication to connect teams all over the world.

The What Else: Avocor ALZ systems combine Logitech MeetUp with an Avocor display and Zoom-ready Avocor Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) Windows-10 Intel i7, to enable powerful and secure communication as well as whiteboard saving and sharing, including all annotations and ideas. And unlike embedded audio and cameras that come inside some displays, the ALZ offers superior audio and video, including front-facing audio, through MeetUp, to enable clear speech. Logitech MeetUp features a 4K camera with an extra-wide FOV (Field of View) and motorized pan/tilt lens to provide 160 degrees of total room coverage without fisheye distortion. Wherever people sit or stand, RightSight auto-framing automatically moves the lens and zooms up to 5x to frame everyone in the room.

The Avocor ALZ line includes two performance options, including: 65-, 75- and 86-inch IR options, as well as 65-, 75- and 86-inch InGlass premium options. Both the IR and InGlass options feature 4K resolution and inking and pixel-precise touch that is engineered to resembles writing on paper. Avocor’s displays have a 60Hz refresh rate for low to no lag. For additional writing options, every ALZ is paired with a hard-tip stylus, which allows for smooth drawing, writing, and idea sharing between teams.

“Avocor shares Zoom and Logitech’s philosophy to make powerful collaboration frictionless,” said Avocor CEO Scott Hix. “Logitech is also a legend in videoconferencing, so we jumped at the chance to create a new approach to Zoom Rooms for Touch solutions with them. We have created six cost-effective and complete Zoom Rooms for Touch systems that help companies of every size and scale work and collaborate more efficiently, with zero compromise.”

Designed to be easy to deploy at scale, the Avocor ALZ includes a custom mount that secures Logitech MeetUp directly to the top of the display with just three screws. Because of the proprietary power/data cable between MeetUp and the OPS, the entire system runs off one wall outlet—no power strips required. This ease of installation allows for quick and seamless integration into meeting spaces so teams can simply press a single button and begin working together, using the Zoom technology they already know and prefer.

“Zoom Rooms represent a key part of Logitech’s go-to-market strategy in the video space,” said Scott Wharton, vice president and general manager, Logitech Video Collaboration. “Teaming up with Avocor extends our capabilities into Zoom Rooms for Touch solutions with the integration of MeetUp product into the Avocor ALZ family. Our combined solution provides customers a superior experience for video meetings and touch collaboration.”

“Our customers love Zoom Rooms for Touch, which allows them to deploy Zoom Rooms in an all-in-one, on-the-wall-style form factor that is highly interactive and engaging,” said Oded Gal, chief product officer, Zoom Video Communications. “We are glad to see high-quality companies like Avocor and Logitech working together to increase the options available to our mutual customers.”

The Bottom Line: Avocor’s ALZ Zoom Rooms for Touch solution is designed to provide users with feature-rich, high-performing technology to optimize collaboration and enable them to share and co-annotate across desktops, mobile, and Zoom Rooms.

The Avocor ALZ systems start at $6,999 MSRP and are available to order now in North America, Australia/New Zealand, and EMEA and will ship later this year.