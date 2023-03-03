Avocor and PSNI Global Alliance Enter Preferred Vendor Partnership

Avocor (opens in new tab) has joined the PSNI Global Alliance (opens in new tab) as its latest Global Preferred Vendor Partner (PVP), reinforcing PSNI’s vendor offering with a comprehensive portfolio and knowledge of collaborative display solutions.

Avocor provides solutions that allow people to come together easily, in-person or remotely, efficiently, and effectively. Specializing in Corporate, Education, and Public Sector markets, its solutions are designed to be fully compliant with today’s communication software and hardware including Google, Zoom, Microsoft, Logitech, HP, and Lenovo.

(Image credit: Avocor)

With this new partnership, Avocor has become a global strategic manufacturing partner of The Alliance, granting access to its Certified Solution Providers (CSPs) to pursue new market opportunities and enable worldwide, standardized solutions for their customers.

“This is a great partnership for us," said Dana Corey, senior vice president and general manager at Avocor. “PSNI’s mantra for excellent practice and the highest operational standards echoes our own and we are excited to introduce Avocor to PSNI’s network of CSPs and help them deliver world-class solutions to their customers.”

PSNI Global Alliance boasts a global network of integrators, known as Certified Solution Providers (CSPs) and vendors from across the AV/IT and UCC spectrum. PSNI’s Preferred Vendor Partners (PVP), of which Avocor is now a part of, connects manufacturers with CSPs to jointly pursue market opportunities by enabling vendors to design programs in sync with PSNI CSPs.

“We are delighted to welcome Avocor to the PSNI Global Alliance lineup,” said Tom Roberts, director of vendor programs for PSNI Global Alliance. “Partnership is a core component of The Alliance and Avocor has a solid reputation for innovation, service and technical support. Its comprehensive range of collaborative displays and bespoke solutions are a perfect addition to our Preferred Vendor portfolio, and we look forward to a strong, productive and enjoyable partnership.”