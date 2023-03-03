Roadmap 2023: Avocor

Dana Corey, Senior Vice President of Avocor, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2023 Roadmap. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Dana Corey, Senior Vice President of Avocor (opens in new tab)

Last year, Avocor was at the forefront of collaboration in many ways—and not only in terms of helping enterprises cope with the challenges of hybrid working. The release of two complementary Google Meet Series One by Avocor products provided a real solution for delivering meeting equity, giving every participant the same high-quality meeting experience whether in the boardroom or joining remotely. The full range, including Board 65, is now shipping.

This year we have some exciting projects in the pipeline as Avocor consolidates its place as a true collaboration problem solver." —Dana Corey, Senior Vice President of Avocor

But we also set out to collaborate with other vendors, utilizing expertise to provide all-in-one solutions that deliver the highest quality experiences for our customers. As well as recently joining forces with Google Meet and Logitech, as well as other software and hardware providers, we have many more partnerships on the horizon.

We’ve never been afraid to challenge the norm and work collaboratively—it’s what we promote so it comes naturally to us. This year we have some exciting projects in the pipeline as Avocor consolidates its place as a true collaboration problem solver. Not only are we expanding our global footprint, but you’ll see some dynamic developments to our product portfolio. 

Let’s start with the Avocor L Series—our first 21:9 wide-aspect display—which officially launches at ISE 2023. Available in touch and non-touch versions, the L Series has been specifically tailored for developing meeting room environments, including Signature Microsoft Teams Rooms.

