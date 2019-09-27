AVMI Retain AVIXA APEx Designation

AVMI has retained its global AVIXA AV Provider of Excellence (APEx) certification for its commitment to delivering industry excellence. The AVIXA APEx program recognizes AV integration companies and AV design consulting firms dedicated to providing quality service to customers.

“AVMI continues to show strong and sustained commitment to being a trusted and quality-assured supplier of integrated systems in the AV industry, through support of AVIXA’s CTS program and now through its renewal of the APEx accreditation," said Ben Barnard, AVIXA’s regional manager - U.K. and Ireland. "Being APEx accredited allows organizations to provide clients with reassurance of professionalism, ongoing development and capabilities, commitment to excellence, and outstanding service to customers.”

To qualify for APEx, companies are evaluated on several criteria like the number of employees holding key industry certifications, the completion of ongoing training, and positive customer feedback. To foster better communication between the AV provider and the client, APEx holders must also prove that they meet or exceed the requirements within two ANSI/AVIXA standards: Standard Guide for Audio Visual Systems Design and Coordination Processes and AV System Performance Verification Standard.