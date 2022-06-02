AVIXA Women’s Council Will Reunite at InfoComm 2022

After reuniting in person at ISE 2022 last month in Barcelona, the AVIXA Women’s Council (opens in new tab) will continue the fanfare at InfoComm 2022 (opens in new tab) in Las Vegas. On June 8, the council will host its annual breakfast (opens in new tab), which draws hundreds in attendance each year. The event will feature keynote speaker Melanie Spring, Chief Visionary of Confidancia, an agency built to help rebels start revolutions.

Leading the breakfast are the new co-chairs of the AVIXA Women’s Council Tammy Fuqua, Developer Partner Manager for QSC, and Diana Patricia Quintero, CTS, Territory Manager, LATAM export, Bose.

[Executive Q&A: Back to Business at InfoComm 22] (opens in new tab)

“The AVIXA Women’s Council Breakfast continues to be one of the most sought-after events to attend during InfoComm,” said Tammy Fuqua, Developer Partner Manager for QSC, and AVIXA Women’s Council Co-chair. “This year will be no exception with an amazing speaker we have lined up. Melanie Spring promises to bring us an energetic presentation about being authentic and unapologetically confident.”

In her keynote, Spring will talk about the importance of being our authentic selves. She will help define the personal brand we already carry with us, then how to speak our truth to our clients and teams, our friends and family, and our world. She’ll share stories of her own path to becoming unfiltered while giving the tools to speak that truth with confidence and authenticity.

“At the breakfast, you also will have the opportunity to meet your new council co-chairs, Diana Quintero and myself, and hear what our goals are for our term,” said Fuqua. “It is also a great way for non-members to get involved and see what the council is about and the many initiatives we support, such as Rosie Riveters, a nonprofit working to engage and inspire girls from diverse backgrounds in STEM.”

[InfoComm 2022 Will Uncover Solutions and Trends Enriching Learning Space] (opens in new tab)

ISE 2022 in May marked the first time to gather in person for the new AVIXA Women’s Council Italian and DACH groups. The Italian group’s event featured a panel discussion on the role of women in STEM and AV and the importance of gender equality and women's empowerment. During the DACH meeting, members discussed the promotion of young talent and certification via the AVIXA CTS (Certified Technology Specialist) program.

“ISE was the starting point for many for getting back together in person. The excitement could be felt everywhere,” said Diana Patricia Quintero, CTS, Territory Manager, LATAM export, Bose, and AVIXA Women’s Council Co-chair. “It was wonderful to meet with so many people we were interacting with in the past through the screen. The in-person interaction is essential for building stronger relationships. It was an excellent opportunity to grow the council at the international level.”

[Rising Professionals Council Elevates, Support Pro AV’s Future Stars] (opens in new tab)

AVIXA founded the AVIXA Women’s Council to provide a global community for supporting and empowering women in the AV industry. The council currently has 52 local groups around the world, most recently adding groups in Italy, DACH, and Latin America. Local groups provide the opportunity for technology professionals to meet regularly with peers in their communities for networking, education, philanthropic causes, and more.

For ongoing conversations and news about the AVIXA Women’s Council and other pro AV topics, sign up for the AVIXA Xchange (opens in new tab), a unique community for the AV industry designed to connect thought leaders, industry-leading solution providers, and innovative manufacturers with AV solution seekers.