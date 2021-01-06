AVIXA Women's Council to Host 2nd Annual Technology Managers Forum in D.C.

The AVIXA Women’s Council DMV Group (DC, MD, and VA) will host its 2nd Annual Technology Managers Forum on Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. EST.

The virtual event will include talks on how technology was implemented during 2020 to support teaching and learning, future technology considerations, the biggest challenges faced from switching to remote, and more.





(Image credit: AVIXA)

“Join us and hear directly from the top technology managers from the DMV area. Our timely main topic of discussion will be surrounding 'Higher Education in the Time of COVID-19,'" said Melissa Johnson, regional sales director, Mid-Atlantic, Mersive Technologies, and leader for the AVIXA Women’s Council DMV Group.

Scheduled panelists include Crystal Clemons of George Mason University, Rachel Crockett of Old Dominion University, Erin Maher-Moran of Johns Hopkins University, and more. The panel will be moderated by Crestron's Melissa Hamilton.