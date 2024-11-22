AVIXA Welcomes Jenn Heinold and Donna Page

AVIXA has appointed Jenn Heinold as SVP, Expositions, Americas, and Donna Page as senior director, Expositions Marketing.

Heinold will lead the strategy and operations for AVIXA’s exposition and conference portfolio in the Americas, which includes InfoComm and InfoComm América Latina.

Most recently, Heinold served as president of Taffy Event Strategies where she managed day-to-day business operations, client relations, and new business development for the growing company. In April 2024, Taffy launched the High Performance Expo, a wholly owned subsidiary producing events in the automotive aftermarket and performance racing markets.

[AVIXA Report: Good News or Bad News?]

Before her role at Taffy Event Strategies, Heinold served as SVP of events for Access Intelligence, managing a portfolio of trade shows and conferences in the aerospace, healthcare, and energy markets.

“I’m so very excited to join AVIXA and lead their events in the Americas. InfoComm has excellent momentum, is one of the most respected shows in the U.S., and is produced by a team of trade show rock stars,” said Heinold. “The products and technology on the show floor enable us to be more connected, more efficient, and have more meaningful experiences. I am looking forward to being a part of the pro AV community.”

Page will lead the exposition marketing strategy for InfoComm. Page joins AVIXA from the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), where she served as VP, marketing and insight. She led event marketing campaigns to drive attendee and exhibitor acquisition and retention for its trade shows, including NAB Show, which drew more than 61,000 registered attendees and nearly 1,300 exhibitors in 2024.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

[AVIXA Announces 2025 Board of Directors, Leadership Search Committee Members]

“I’m thrilled to join AVIXA and contribute to the success of InfoComm,” said Page. “I’m eager to collaborate with the talented team and leverage my marketing expertise to further enhance its reputation as a vibrant show for the professional AV industry.”

“Jenn and Donna have a wealth of expertise in delivering successful shows for a variety of exciting industries,” said AVIXA CEO David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD. “We’re looking forward to the leadership they will bring to enrich our InfoComm shows—destinations that gather AV professionals to experience the latest solutions in Pro AV.”