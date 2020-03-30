Kramer Offers Industry Training

Kramer is now offering free access to its online Kramer Academy courses.

“Education is one of the fundamental pillars of our industry," said Clint Hoffman, CEO, Kramer US. "Until further notice, Kramer is pleased to offer its online Academy curriculum to pro AV professionals at no cost. Many of these courses carry CTS Renewal Units as well. We are hoping that people will take advantage of these educational offerings to enrich their AV knowledge during these difficult times.”

Available courses include:

For more information, visit kramerav.com/us/academy