AVIXA Launches the AV Experience Awards

AVIXA has launched its AV Experience Awards program to recognize the innovative integration of content, space, and audiovisual technology to enrich experiences.

The AV Experience Awards program celebrates the ability of AV technology to expand human capabilities, or to excite, inspire, or enhance an experience across diverse markets and industries. The program's different categories showcase how thoughtful design and execution achieve the projects' distinct goals.

"Audiovisual technology has the power to enhance how we experience the world around us—from how we shop, bank, attend sporting events, check into hotels, and so much more," said Dan Goldstein, chief marketing officer of AVIXA. "We created the AV Experience Awards to applaud the remarkable ways professionals are designing and applying AV technology to a multitude of diverse environments."

In addition to the professional AV community, AVIXA is also soliciting partner end user vertical markets for award entries. Artists, designers, engineers, and creative professionals will be recognized in the following categories:

Best Dynamic Art Experience celebrates AV as art—whether it is to amaze, create a cultural centerpiece, energize people, reinvigorate a functional space, or display information in a stimulating way.

Best In-Person Experience recognizes when AV is used strategically to motivate potential attendees to get out into the real world to experience something they can't see, do, or feel anywhere else.

Best Individualized Experience highlights applications where technology creates personalized experiences.

Best Immersive Experience recognizes illusionary or simulated environments that envelope individuals into a multi-sensory experience.

Best Flexible Space Experience highlights AV applications that create spaces that are constantly changing, adaptable, and facilitate the activities that happen within them.

Best Collaborative Experience celebrates applications of AV that bring people together via technology when they cannot be together in person.

The winners will be recognized in an awards presentation at the InfoComm 2020 show in Las Vegas on June 17. Each category winner will receive travel and hotel accommodations for two individuals to the show.

Entries close Feb. 5, 2020 and there is no entry fee. For more information or to enter, visit avxawards.avixa.org.