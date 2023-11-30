AVIXA Announces 2024 Board of Directors, Leadership Search Committee Members

AVIXA recently announced the election results for the 2024 AVIXA Board of Directors and Leadership Search Committee.

Brad Sousa, CTO, AVI Systems, had been elected as secretary-treasurer of the board by AVIXA membership prior to suddenly passing away on November 8, 2023. The Leadership Search Committee will be announcing a special election for the secretary-treasurer position prior to the end of the year.

AVIXA members have elected to the board Kaushik Mukhopadhyay, CTS, managing director and CEO, AVID, and Christian Carrero, managing director, prodyTel GmbH.

The Leadership Search Committee (LSC) appointed Laila Hede Jensen, global group chief business expansion officer, ZetaDisplay, and Gale Moutrey, global vice president, brand and workplace innovation, Steelcase, and reappointed Mradul Sharma, founder and managing director, 3CDN Workplace Tech, to AVIXA’s Board of Directors.

Michael Bridwell, vice president, commercial sales, Sonance, has been elected by AVIXA members to the Leadership Search Committee. In addition, Martin Saul, chair of the Board of Directors, has appointed Pedro Valletta, CEO, interproAV, and Juan José Vila, CSO, Equipson, to the Leadership Search Committee.

“AVIXA’s Board of Directors and Leadership Search Committee continue to be honored with such knowledgeable and experienced leaders from different areas of our industry and regions around the world,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, chief executive officer of AVIXA. “Their unique perspectives will help drive the association’s mission to act as a catalyst for market growth and a hub for the AV industry. We’re looking forward to an exciting 2024 of unbounded potential.”

AVIXA thanks outgoing Leadership Search Committee chair and former chair of the AVIXA Board Sam Phenix, Phenix Consulting, and outgoing board members Michelle Grabel-Komar, Full Compass Systems, Tze Tze Lam, Electro-Acoustics Systems Pte, and Dena Lowery, Opus Agency.

AVIXA also acknowledges and appreciates the contributions of outgoing LSC members Sharath Abraham, CTS, Jabra, Christian Orcin, d&b audiotechnik Iberia, and Althea Ricketts, Shure Incorporated.

A complete listing of the 2024 AVIXA Board of Directors appears below: