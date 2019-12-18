AVIXA Adds New Awards to Honor Emerging Talent, Event Design Pros

AVIXA has added two new categories to its annual awards program: The Emerging Talent Award and Event Design Professional of the Year Award. The award winners will be recognized during a ceremony at InfoComm 2020 in Las Vegas on June 17, 2020.

"The annual AVIXA Awards program honors pro-AV professionals making significant impacts in all corners of the industry," said Amanda Eberle Boyer, senior director of member services. "We're seeing more and more young people excited about pro AV and getting a jump on starting their career. Our Emerging Talent Award is going to shine a light on these go-getters. In addition, our Event Design Professionals of the Year Award will celebrate people who create memorable events through creative design and technology applications."

The Emerging Talent Award will honor a young adult from around the globe who demonstrates a passion and desire to start a career in the pro AV industry. This individual contributes positively to their school and/or community using audiovisual technologies, while maintaining good academic standing. They also embody the attributes of an emerging professional who understands that audiovisual technology changes how we communicate and experience the world.

The Event Design Professional of the Year Award will recognize an individual who is making outstanding contributions to the live events pro-AV market. This award highlights an individual's innovative design and use of technology to bring a client's message to life for an event.

These new categories join AVIXA's Awards program which includes the following awards:

Adele De Berri Pioneers of AV Award

CTS Holder of the Year Award

Educator of the Year Award

Fred Dixon Service in Education Award

Mackey Barron Distinguished Achievement Award

Volunteer of the Year Award

Women in AV Award

Young AV Professionals Award

Nominations for the awards are now open and will close March 27, 2020. To learn more and submit a nomination visit avixa.org/awards.