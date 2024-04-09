AVer, Xilica Collaborate on Voice-Based Camera Tracking Solutions

AVer has joined forces with collaboration solution provider Xilica to support the growing demand for voice-based tracking suitable for medium and large collaboration spaces, such as multi-purpose rooms, auditoriums and classrooms.

AVer voice-based camera tracking solutions are ideal for dynamic presentations and lectures. They guarantee that participants, whether present in the room or joining remotely, receive an equally vivid view of the content without needing a camera operator. With voice tracking, AVer cameras offer flexibility to presenters, granting them ease of use and access to various presentation styles.

[AI in the Hybrid Workplace]

AVer's Pro AV Camera line works seamlessly with Xilica's room audio systems, providing an intuitive, code-free audio-video experience with microphone integration from leading brands. The microphones include the Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 and TeamConnect Ceiling Medium, Shure Microflex Advance MXA920, and the Yamaha Adecia RM-CG into the joint room solutions, allowing users a variety of microphone choices for different types of rooms.

"Xilica's simple-to-deploy voice-based camera tracking is a great option to enhance engagement in conferencing, training, and learning spaces," commented Stanley Cheng, VP, AVer. "We're delighted that AVer products are supported in Xilica systems, offering our customers greater flexibility in how they use our products and opening up more ways to drive a seamless collaboration experience for end customers."