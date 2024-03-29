Yamaha UC Closing Its Doors By June

Yamaha Corporation has decided to dissolve Yamaha Unified Communications, a U.S.-based subsidiary known for selling conferencing system equipment. According to Yamaha, changes in the market environment have prompted the company to liquidate its subsidiary.

The decision to liquidate Yamaha UC is expected to result in an increase in consolidated net profit of approximately $2.5 billion due to the application of tax effect accounting and other factors. Liquidation is scheduled for the end of June and will be completed upon the conclusion of necessary procedures in accordance with local laws and regulation.

Going forward, sales of conferencing system equipment in the United States will be handled by Yamaha Corporation of America.

Formerly Revolabs, Yamaha UC was established in 2005 and acquired by Yamaha in 2014. The company changed its name to Yamaha UC in 2018. SCN has reached out to Yamaha UC for comment.