Shure, AVer Empower Pro AV Camera Voice Tracking—Here's How

AVer Information and Shure have taken the next step in their partnership by integrating AVer’s PTZ Link and MT300(N) Matrix Tracking Box with Shure’s Microflex Advance MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone. With AI playing a pivotal role in Pro AV technology, this integration enables simple-to-use voice tracking functionality for AVer’s AI Auto Tracking and Professional PTZ cameras.

AVer PTZ Link and the MT300(N) with PTZ Link Premium are designed to connect most AVer PTZ and Pro AV Cameras to select microphone systems from Shure. Shure’s MXA920 has recently passed compatibility testing, letting users quickly turn AVer’s Camera into a voice-tracking camera by setting preset points and following talkers. Shure’s MXA920 delivers reliable, consistent, high-quality speech capture, enabling the most accurate audio pickup with video framing from PTZ Link. The combination of Shure’s MXA920, AVer Pro AV Cameras, and AVer PTZ Link offers a uniquely simple and cost-effective conferencing solution for almost any environment.

“We are excited to offer users this new plug-and-play solution for affordably adding voice tracking to PTZ cameras with the help of Shure’s industry-leading microphone system,” said AVer VP Stanley Cheng. “Designed for multi-purpose use, Shure’s MXA920, AVer Pro AV Cameras, and AVer PTZ Link provide a trusted solution for giving remote participants an in-room experience. This next-level audio video integration ensures an even wider range of users have access to the latest advancements in content production technology.”

Integrating PTZ Link and the MT300(N) with Shure’s next-generation array architecture lets you activate voice tracking of meeting participants in various settings. Setup is simple—just open PTZ Link on the same PC you use for your videoconferencing software, set up preset points in your presentation area, and let your AVer and Shure devices get to work capturing content that resonates with your audience. Shure's array microphones accurately capture audio, relaying it to AVer’s Pro AV cameras, which smoothly follow or switch between speakers in the areas you set up.

Applications for this audiovisual system range from corporate meetings, training sessions, remote classes, or livestream events in spaces of all sizes— from medium-sized conferencing spaces to large lecture halls. Compatible AVer cameras include the PTC300V2, PTZ300V2, TR200 and TR300 Series. In addition to the MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone, Shure offers a variety of Microflex Advance microphones (MXA910, MXA710, and MXA310) and DSP options (IntelliMix P300 Audio Conferencing Processor, IntelliMix Room Software DSP) that work seamlessly with AVer’s camera technology.