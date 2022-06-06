AVer to Showcase Award-Winning Video Collaboration Solutions at InfoComm 2022

AVer USA (opens in new tab) the award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration solutions, announced their participation in InfoComm 2022, produced by AVIXA. Join AVer at InfoComm 2022 on June 4-10 (exhibits June 8-10) at the Las Vegas Convention Booth # W2847 to explore the latest collaboration trends, tools, and technology.

AVer’s cameras will be on display in the following booths: Zoom W1523, Lenovo W2623, Heckler W2053, Nuerva W2537, Barco W1203, Shure W2003, & Sennheiser W957.

On the InfoComm 2022 trade show floor, nearly 200 exhibitors will showcase conferencing and collaboration solutions, from meeting room booking hardware and software, and team collaboration apps, to videoconferencing hardware and software. “The future of the corporate workplace is top of mind this year as companies experience the impacts of returning to the office after two years with a remote workforce,” said Annette Sandler, director of live content U.S./Canada, AVIXA. “For InfoComm 2022, we’ve assembled top technologists, engineers, designers, and end users to share what solutions are working for them and what changes are needed to move conferencing and collaboration forward.”

“We are excited to participate in InfoComm to showcase our ecosystem of video collaboration solutions and Pro Av solutions,” said Carl Harvell, director of product marketing for AVer USA. “This year we are providing more opportunities for customers to get hands on with AVer products and our partners’ hardware, networking with attendees, and we are hosting an educational session. We can’t wait to see you there.”

At InfoComm 2022 AVer will showcase their ecosystem of solutions including their newest videoconferencing and Pro AV cameras listed below:

The VB342 Pro is a versatile, all-in-one PTZ Technology USB video bar. The VB342 Pro is AVer’s premier, all-in-one video bar for midsize meeting rooms equipped with cutting-edge features like Smart Gallery, SmartSpeaker, Gesture Control, and Audio Fencing.

The CAM550 is a 4K dual lens camera equipped with an AI lens for automated PTZ functionality, which delivers a full view of meeting attendees and detects newcomers. The CAM550 is a PTZ camera with 12X optical zoom (24X total zoom) to frame meeting participants. Featuring dynamic framing technology, the CAM550 is equipped with an AI lens for automated PTZ functionality to deliver a full view of meeting attendees and seamlessly detect meeting newcomers.

The TR311HWV2 AI Auto Tracking Camera in white gives you a lot of flexibility with multiple tracking modes, outputs, and is upgradeable to NDI/HX. Features 12X optical zoom, HD resolution, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology to track your speaker (full or half body), pre-set shoot zone, or hybrid mode, along with voice tracking and gesture control.

The TR530+ Professional Auto Tracking and Live Streaming Camera features 30X optical zoom, a secondary 120-degree FOV panoramic camera and full HD 1080p60 video resolution. The TR530+ supports IP streaming and the ease of integration to other AV tools allow you to create your best productions. Now includes USB output, PoE+ support, and voice tracking.

The MD330U Series Medical Grade PTZ Camera is versatile for Tele-ICU patient monitoring, patient diagnosis or Telehealth conferencing. With 4K resolution, 30X optical zoom, and a removable camera head, healthcare professionals can get clear images of patients. An embedded audio system with speakerphone and noise reduction supports clear communications.

AVer will host an educational session entitled “Hardware Certification—Is It Necessary”, presented by Phil Marechal, product director for K-12. Marechal will discuss certification for Microsoft Teams and Zoom as well as the pros and cons of selecting hardware devices on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 8:30-9:00 a.m. local time in room W325-W327. Participants who attend will earn .5 CTS credits.