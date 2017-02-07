AV Technology Recognizes ISE 2017 “Best of Show” Winners

Amsterdam, NL, 7th February 2017 — NewBay Media is pleased to announce the recipients of its AV Technology “Best of Show” status for the Integrated Systems Europe 2017 convention in Amsterdam. “Attention to detail, emphasis on the end-user, & breakthrough features made these standout products this year,” said editorial director, Margot Douaihy. The winners — selected from more than 1,100 exhibiting manufacturers at the RAI — are:

● Actiontec ScreenBeam 1200 with Intel Unite

● Arthur Holm DB2 by Albiral Display Solutions

● AJA Video Systems HELO

● Audinate Dante Domain Manager

● Avocor AVX range (AVX-7510)

● BlackBox Boxilla

● ClearOne Beamforming Microphone Array 2

● Comm-Tec DaisyNET II

● BenQ SL550 Smart Signage LED display

● Hall Research VSA-X21

● Holovis Near Miss Simulator

● IDK Corporation MSD-7204UHDTB

● InFocus Mondopad Ultra INF7023

● intoPIX TICO Lightweight Compression

● Guntermann & Drunck GmbH DP1.2-VisionXG-MC4

● Kramer Video Content Overlay Solution (VCO)

● Mersive Solstice Pod

● RTI's CX10

● SiliconCore LISA technology platform

● Sony CLEDIS Display System

● tvONE CORIOmaster

● Utelogy 2.0

● Visionary Solutions PacketAV Duet

● Vogel's Products B.V. PFW 6000 Series

● wePresent WiCS-2100

● Yamaha VXS1ML

● ZeeVee HDBridge 3000 & ZyPer4K

● Vivitek NovoEnterprise & LauncherPlus

“Awarding ISE ‘Best of Show’ laurels was incredibly difficult this year,” Margot Douaihy added. “With more than 3,000 products on display at the RAI, representing a global proAV/IT industry, there are exciting developments in networked audio, 4K video, cloud control, connectivity, collaboration, and so more. However, the ‘Best of Show’ honor recognizes benefits for tech managers first and foremost, and offers readers a curated list of ‘can’t-miss’ solutions. Our team weighed the system or product’s uniqueness of the feature-set, perceived value proposition, ease of deployment and use, network impact, and reliability. We were so impressed this year, and we know you will be, too. Congratulations to all the 2017 ‘Best of Show’ winners.”Visit www.avnetwork.com for more ISE news, analysis, and product debuts.