Automate VX Latest Crestron Device Certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms

Crestron's Automate VX voice-activated speaker-tracking solution has been certified as a Microsoft Teams Room Device for large and extra-large rooms. For the past 15 years, Crestron and Microsoft have partnered to deliver an optimal meeting experience in the ever-changing workplace.

“After a few years under our belts of hybrid meeting and learning, our expectations for these experiences have grown, meaning our customers expect more from the technology that supports them. With permanent hybrid and remote workers, meeting room technologies that provide a reliable experience captured by multiple cameras have become critical for collaboration spaces to drive a more personable experience,” said Brad Hintze, executive vice president of global marketing, Crestron. “Automate VX is the only product on the market that can deliver this level of video quality, production switching, and customization ease.”

Automate VX technology is a multi-camera solution that enables a high-quality meeting experience with production-style cuts that can help to will elevate Microsoft Teams meetings. Inclusive meetings, especially for larger collaboration spaces and boardrooms, pose a unique set of challenges to capture and frame in-room participants in a way that is easy to follow for remote attendees. To drive more equitable experiences, intelligent video technologies are vital to supporting a critical and dynamic collaboration experience. With Automate VX, multiple cameras around the room work together to track active speakers while removing distractions that are typically visible when a camera pans, tilts, or zooms. While an active speaker is being captured on the first camera, the second camera moves into position to capture the next speaker before the system switches the camera feed, reducing any disruptive camera movements and enabling participants to focus on their meeting.

Ideal for high-impact spaces, the Automate VX solution can support up to 12 cameras and ensure remote attendees always have a crisp and clear shot of in-person participants. Those inside of the room no longer have to worry about where to look or any switching controls as the cameras seamlessly leverage voice-activated switching to capture the perfect shot. The Intelligent Video Room Designer Tool means that organizations can implement Automate VX with no code design or configurations, so users have the flexibility to adapt to any room or platform and customize the views of the meeting.