Clancy: Crestron Answering Hybrid Workforce Needs

John Clancy has been with Crestron Electronics for seven years but has been chief sales officer for just a few months. Most recently, he served as EVP of global sales, residential, and previously owned a residential integration company for more than 20 years.

“I have been a Crestron customer longer than I have been a Crestron employee,” he said. “However, both of those experiences have dovetailed nicely into this new role.”

While commercial is currently leading sales, both commercial and residential markets are growing nicely for the company. Plus, Clancy reported that Crestron is slowly starting to see the pressure ease on supply chain issues.

“Our shipping times are improving,” he said, “but pacing with the incredible demand for product has been another layer to the challenge.” That said, Crestron is seeing more products join the “available to ship now” list each week. “We’ve made changes to our operations to ensure we won’t find ourselves here again,” Clancy added.

Crestron is seeing a huge drive toward BYOD for the hybrid workspace, and its AirMedia system has become a popular choice for wireless collaboration. The new AirMedia Connect Adaptor, for example, uses a single USB-C connection and one button press to launch any meeting—no driver or software downloads required.

Last year, the company introduced the Crestron Sightline room experience at InfoComm. According to Clancy, more than 1,000 meeting rooms have been deployed with Crestron’s intelligent video cameras and Automate VX.

“These two products are the lynchpin to creating that unparalleled hybrid experience,” he explained. “Each room has been scaled and tailored to each customer, which was exactly how we intended the concept to be applied. Our customers have been able to duplicate the same experience that wowed everyone at the show. The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Video is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ component for hybrid meetings—it’s a must-have, and it must work consistently and seamlessly.”

DeskQ (Image credit: Crestron)

Another growing area of the hybrid workplace that Crestron is addressing is hotdesking, with the company offering the new Desk Q and Desk Touch scheduling hardware. Both solutions are easy to use and deploy, Clancy said, but they also tie into “resounding requests” for data.

“Our customers want to know what spaces are being used and how often,” Clancy noted. “This is a great way for companies to assess their technology investment and see a holistic view of their space. Crestron XiO Cloud provides a seamless way for companies to pull reports and analyze space usage—when coupled with the new desk scheduling solutions, the data can be even more precise, desk by desk.”