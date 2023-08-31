AudioControl Adds Available Dante Network Connectivity

The AudioControl Director Model M6800 multi-zone amplifier is now available with Dante digital audio networking capability. The Director Model M6800 offers the high-power and features integrators require to provide high-quality audio performance across any size music system. The Model M6800 also features a DSP engine that includes graphic and parametric equalization by zone, plus a switching matrix that delivers the highest quality entertainment programming to any zone with enhanced flexibility.

With the Director Model M6800 amplifier, integrators can tailor the sound to each zone based on DSP profiles of Pro AV speaker brands included as part of AudioControl’s Sound Partners Program, and then fine-tune the sound based on the acoustic properties of any space. The AudioControl Director Model M6800 can be used as a standalone solution or as part of a complete smart home environment with drivers available for popular 3rd party control systems including Crestron, Savant, RTI and Control 4. Most critically, AudioControl has provided integrators with 16-channels of premium performance from a 2U chassis, conserving critical rack space without compromising sound quality.

“Last year, we successfully introduced Dante network connectivity as an option on our CM-Series 70-volt Dual Mode amplifiers, providing integrators with a new level of performance for landscape entertainment systems and beyond,” explained Chris Kane, vice president of sales and marketing at AudioControl. “We are excited to add this amazing technology to the award-winning Director Model M6800, one of our most popular multi-zone amplifiers.”

Dante is an uncompressed, multi-channel digital media networking technology that moves data over a standard IP network using readily available CAT5e, CAT6 or fiber optic cable with near-zero latency. This technology empowers integrators to deliver best quality audio to every zone without being tethered to costly analog cable runs that are susceptible to signal degradation, especially over longer runs. The AudioControl Director M6800 amplifier with available Dante connectivity is a multi-zone amplifier for any application including audio over IP.