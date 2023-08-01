AV Acquisition News: AVPro Global Acquires AudioControl Home Division

AVPro Global, parent company of AVPro Edge, Murideo, and Bullet Train audio/video distribution products, has acquired the Home Audio division of AudioControl from AAMP Holdings. The move expands the AVPro Global footprint in the residential, commercial distributed audio, and media room industry market segments. Through the deal, AVPro Global will assume ownership of the AudioControl Home business. AAMP will retain its AudioControl Vehicle Technology business with no change to its operations.

“The acquisition of the AudioControl Home business unit, as an award-winning company with a 45-year history of designing and building superb audio equipment, complements our existing AVPro Edge, Murideo, and Bullet Train high-performance brand positions in both the residential and commercial audio/video distribution spaces, and provides AVPro with an additional growth platform while diversifying our penetration into distributed audio markets,” said Jeff Murray, AVPro’s CEO, and founder. “We believe this transaction will provide truly unique synergies that create value for the customers of both companies and look forward to AudioControl’s best-in-class management team, and skilled and experienced workforce joining the AVPro Global family.”