Audio-Technica Launches New Redesigned Website

Audio-Technica (A-T) has launched its newly redesigned website; the company says the site creates a completely new user experience for the Audio-Technica brand and was developed with a mobile-first philosophy.

As with any contemporary web platform, the site features a responsive design architecture that translates to whatever device the visitor is using, thereby optimizing their experience. Featuring an intuitive and interactive resource that is content-focused with the latest information on Audio-Technica’s comprehensive range of microphones, headphones, turntables, cartridges ,and commercial audio products, the new website also offers enhanced e-commerce functionality that facilitates smooth, quick online transactions 24/7 with free shipping on purchases within the U.S.

The new site serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and EMEA and includes a streamlined navigation, leading visitors to their destination with fewer clicks.

“The new A-T site was designed with a mobile-first philosophy, meaning that all visitors to the site can expect the same high level of brand experience no matter their device—mobile, tablet, or desktop,” said Peter Baker, Audio-Technica U.S. creative director. “The mobile-first approach is essential for any forward-looking brand that is moving with the speed of their customers’ online expectations. The basic aesthetic of the Audio-Technica brand is simplicity, and all of our communications reflect a clean and simplistic approach, which allows our products and photography to do the talking. There are no unnecessary distractions, and we communicate our diverse product mix without being overwhelming to our users.”

To experience A-T's new website visit www.audio-technica.com.