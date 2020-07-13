Audio-Technica Extends Trade-In Rebate Program for 600 MHz Wireless Systems Through Sept. 30

Audio-Technica has extended its existing trade-in program for 600 MHz wireless systems through September 30, 2020. This initiative was designed to help end users transition out of illegal wireless systems operating in the 600 MHz band (614 to 698 MHz), mandated by law as a result of the ongoing FCC wireless spectrum reallocation.

The official cut-off date for any wireless system operating in the auctioned portion of the 600 MHz spectrum was July 13, 2020—including any device capable of tuning into that spectrum even if not being used.

“We understand that many customers have been unable to access their 600 MHz systems during the lockdown caused by the global pandemic," said Gary Boss, Audio-Technica's marketing director, professional markets. "We decided to extend our rebate for these customers with 600 MHz systems that have been rendered illegal during this crisis.”

Eligible systems include:

2000 Series (single channel): $50 trade-in rebate

3000 Series (4th Generation) (single channel) and 3000 Series Network Enabled (newly introduced; now shipping): $75 trade-in rebate

5000 Series (3rd Generation) (dual channel receiver): $500 trade-in rebate

System 10 Stack-Mount (single channel): $50 trade-in rebate

System 10 Camera-Mount (single channel): $75 trade-in rebate

System 10 PRO Rack-Mount (single channel): $75 trade-in rebate

System 10 PRO Rack-Mount (dual channel): $150 trade-in rebate

For complete terms and conditions, visit www.audio-technica.com/600mhztradein.

For more information about the 600 MHz transition, visit the company's 600 MHz Wireless FAQ’s page.