Attero Tech Ships Axiom ML1 Audio Extension Module

The What: Attero Tech has begun shipping the Axiom ML1, the latest product in its Axiom series of audio extension I/O modules.

The What Else: The new Axiom ML1 provides extension of analog mic- and line-level audio sources in a single-gang, Decora-style wallplate. Its combo XLR and 0.25-inch input connector accepts dynamic microphones, with 40dB of adjustable gain, and offers a fixed attenuator pad for the 0.25-inch connector, with +4dBu nominal input level. A 3.5mm jack with -10dBV (consumer) nominal input level features 20dB of adjustable gain and is summed to mono.

Front-panel gain knobs are provided for the combo mic input and the 3.5mm input. Audio signal-level indicator LEDs for each input provide quick feedback for proper input gain adjustments. Selectable sum-to-mono options for both inputs allow two ML1s or an ML1 and another Axiom device to be daisy-chain connected on a single bus.

Like other Axiom-series audio extension modules, the Axiom ML1 sends mono or stereo analog audio for up to 100 meters (total run length) over the Attero Tech Axiom bus, via Cat-5 or Cat-6 cable, to an Axiom AXP2O expander unit. The AXP2O, in turn, outputs balanced analog audio on three-pin depluggable connectors for connection to commercial audio equipment. The AXP2O also enables RS-232 control integration for Axiom products featuring control, with initial configuration supported through Attero Tech's unIFY Control Panel software.

The Bottom Line: Axiom products are designed to provide simple, flexible, and installation-friendly audio connectivity and audio signal extension for installed audio applications. They are well suited for cost-sensitive applications such as education, retail, small hospitality, and house of worship.