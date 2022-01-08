Atlona to Showcase Innovations in Collaboration, Connectivity and Control at ISE 2022

Atlona is appearing at ISE 2022 with new innovations in three core product areas to showcase. Exhibiting at Stand 5P300, Atlona will roll out its next-generation OmniStream AV over IP codec along with new internet-enabled Velocity control services and introduce a new product family to enhance communication and productivity for UC applications.

Atlona will also emphasize networked AV developments that improve visual quality, encoding efficiency and multiview window processing for enterprise, schools, and esports facilities.

ISE 2022 marks the global debut of OmniStream 2.0, a powerful new OmniStream firmware upgrade that raises the bar for visual quality and low latency in networked AV deployments. OmniStream 2.0 adds the new VCx codec to most OmniStream encoders and decoders, enabling delivery of 4K/60 4:4:4 streams with artifact-free presentation of computer-generated content and fast-motion video. OmniStream 2.0 also adds multiview window processing to AT-OMNI-121 decoders, enabling the simultaneous display of multiple sources from OmniStream Pro encoders on one screen while eliminating the need for a dedicated processor.

Atlona's Velocity Remote Gateway Services, new for ISE 2022, will help users securely configure and manage gateways over the Internet, while automatically backing up gateway databases to the cloud. This latest network-enabled Velocity innovation empowers users to provide enhanced support and customer service by allowing system and device configuration, troubleshooting, mass credential and firmware updates, and more from any device with an internet connection.

ISE 2022 marks the public debut of new connectivity and collaboration solutions that improve productivity inside meeting and learning spaces. New products for the BYOD/BYOM movement include Atlona's AT-WAVE-101 wireless presentation and collaboration platform. which lets up to four presenters display content simultaneously in dynamically adapting layouts and supports all popular wireless casting protocols. The latter is indicative of Atlona's focus on effortless collaboration and content casting. Another new solution for ISE to expand and simplify AV system design is the newly announced and shipping OCS-900N network-enabled occupancy sensor for triggering Atlona AV solutions and third-party devices over IP networks.

A new product family being unveiled at ISE 2022 will strengthen Atlona's position within huddle rooms, meeting rooms and home office environments. This new series will launch with a 4K ePTZ auto-framing camera and a USB/Bluetooth speakerphone that work in unison to optimize soft codec videoconferencing experiences and are ideal complements to Atlona's Omega series of switching, extension and video processing solutions. More details on these two products will be announced in February.