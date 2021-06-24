Atlona Expands Omega Series AV Integration Solutions

The What: Atlona is expanding its Omega Series of AV integration solutions for modern workspaces and meeting environments: with the AT-OME-SW21-TX-WPC wallplate switcher and HDBaseT transmitter. The successor to the company’s AT-HDVS-210U-TX-WP, the new device combines HDMI and USB-C switching with extension of both AV and USB data in a U.S. one-gang, wallplate form factor.

The What Else: The OME-SW21-TX-WPC transports video, audio, display control signals and, when paired with Atlona’s AT-OME-EX-RX receiver or AT-OME-SR21 switcher, USB data via HDBaseT over distances up to 330 feet (100 meters). The transmitter supports video sources up to 4K/UHD at 60 Hz with 4:2:0 chroma subsampling and is HDCP 2.2 compliant for delivery of protected content.

The OME-SW21-TX-WPC’s USB-C input supports both AV and data, enabling simple, single-cable connectivity for recent Mac, Chromebook and Windows PCs as well as smartphones and tablets with AV-capable USB-C ports. Separate USB 2.0 interfaces and the built-in USB hub support an additional host system and a peripheral device such as a speakerphone or microphone, making the device an ideal extension solution for soft codec and web-based conferencing applications when used with a compatible Omega switcher or receiver. The USB type B host interface can also be paired with the HDMI input for synchronous switching of video and data. Offering presenters, educators and meeting participants convenient yet discreet AV and data interfacing on walls, in furniture or in floor boxes, the OME-SW21-TX-WPC also includes powerful automated features that enable touch-free operation.

The Bottom Line: The ultra-compact, single-gang form factor of the OME-SW21-TX-WPC minimizes space requirements, while its included, interchangeable black and white trim kits allow inconspicuous installation across a wide range of environments. Power is supplied remotely over HDBaseT from an Omega receiver or switcher, simplifying wiring while maximizing installation flexibility.