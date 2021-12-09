Atlona Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Atlona, a Panduit company, has earned its ISO 9001:2015 certification effective immediately. The official certification reflects Atlona's dedication to delivering technological excellence by applying the highest standard of quality assurance throughout all its processes, including research and development, product testing, delivery, support, and customer service.

Atlona's ISO 9001:2015 certification applies to its headquarters in San Jose, CA, which houses its research and development facilities, product testing laboratories, as well as client-facing and back-office teams.

Developed and overseen by the International Organization for Standardization in Geneva, Switzerland, the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems certification is the latest iteration of ISO 9001 (which was previously updated in 2008). It is made up of seven Quality Management Principles (QMPs): Customer Focus, Leadership, Engagement of People, Process Approach, Improvement, Evidence-based Decision-making, and Relationship Management.

"Quality assurance is the responsibility of every Atlona employee," said Iftekhar Hossain, Atlona's director of quality and support. "Our mission has always been to bring to market cutting-edge, state-of-the-art products that truly meet the needs of our customers. At the same time, we have always been committed to providing the best customer service possible. In earning this certification, we are driven to not only adhere to our already high-quality assurance standards, but to continually improve upon them."