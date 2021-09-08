Atlona Adds All-in-One Velocity Control System

The What: Atlona is expanding the range of deployment options for its Velocity IP-enabled AV control platform with the launch of the all-in-one AT-VTPG-1000VL. The new device combines a 10-inch touch panel with an integrated Velocity gateway, simplifying installations that require control of only a single room or AV system.

The What Else: The VTPG-1000VL's 10-inch capacitive touch surface features 1280 x 800 native resolution and provides a large graphical user interface area for easy management of sophisticated control applications. Contemporary, refined styling complements any modern AV environment, while bright LED lighting surrounding the panel's outer frame adds emphasis to AV control functions or visibility to room scheduling status.

The new touch panel's integrated Velocity gateway supports AV system control for one room with up to 24 devices and two scheduling panels, eliminating the need for additional control processors and the space to support them. Intuitive, browser-based configuration enables fast and easy setup by guiding users through adding AV equipment to the room; selecting or customizing user interfaces; and specifying control macros.

Velocity's IP-based architecture reduces components and simplifies cabling by controlling multiple AV devices through the Ethernet connection of the VTPG-1000VL. For AV devices that do not support IP control, Atlona's VCC line of IP command converters offer compatibility with RS-232, IR, and relay/sensor control signals.

The Bottom Line: The VTPG-1000VL is available in black or white versions and includes a dual-purpose glass and wall mount compatible with one-gang US, UK, and EU openings. The optional AT-VTP-VTM tabletop kit enables freestanding placement on a meeting table or lectern, while a standard VESA 75 standard mounting hole pattern provides compatibility with third-party mounts. The VTPG-1000VL is available immediately through Atlona's global network of authorized channel partners.