Atlona High-Performance Speakerphone Enables Captivating UC Experiences

Atlona has unveiled the first offering in its new Captivate family of high-performance videoconferencing solutions. Available immediately, the AT-CAP-SP100 is a USB and Bluetooth speakerphone designed for use with popular conferencing and unified communications (UC) platforms including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx, GoToMeeting, and many more.

The CAP-SP100 provides microphone and speaker audio in a single, elegant enclosure suitable for meeting rooms as well as executive and home office environments. The speakerphone provides 360-degree coverage to capture voices within a radius of up to 16 feet (five meters). Its six-element microphone array focuses audio pickup while suppressing background noises, allowing individual meeting participants to be heard clearly. Sophisticated acoustic echo cancellation and noise reduction further enhance voice intelligibility by eliminating unwanted sounds.

The CAP-SP100 speakerphone is an ideal complement to Atlona’s HDVS-CAM PTZ cameras and Omega Series of switching, extension, and video processing solutions for a wide variety of meeting spaces. Together, they provide USB audio and video as well as USB and AV extension, forming a robust, single-supplier solution for small and medium-sized rooms that use computer-based conferencing and unified communications.

“Choosing audio and video endpoints for soft codec videoconferencing sounds like it should be easy, but with multiple USB standards and AV signal formats, compatibility issues between different vendors’ devices and other AV infrastructure components may arise,” said Paul Krizan, product manager—networked AV and audio, Atlona. “The CAP-SP100 is a fantastic speakerphone in its own right but also integrates seamlessly with the HDVS-CAM and Omega Series to enable optimized, frustration-free UC experiences. Systems integrators and end users can now get all of the USB audio, video, and distribution components they need from Atlona, simplifying system design and ordering while ensuring interoperability.”

The CAP-SP100’s USB, Bluetooth, and analog audio connectivity provide compatibility with a wide array of computers and mobile devices. The internal battery allows the CAP-SP100 to operate for up to eight hours without a power connection and can be charged wirelessly or via USB. Bezel buttons on the CAP-SP100’s durable yet attractive metal chassis provide convenient user controls directly on the device, while LEDs display audio status and battery level.

For larger meeting spaces, two CAP-SP100 speakerphones can be connected using an optional cascade cable and work together to provide additional coverage. An optional mount allows the unit to be securely attached to a flat surface such as a table or desk to prevent tampering and theft.