Atlona Expands GAIN Series with New Amplifier

Atlona has expanded its GAIN Series of audio products. The AT-GAIN-M50-LZ is a two-input mixer amplifier designed for low impedance education and commercial applications. In addition, the AT-GAIN-VOL is a volume control wallplate that seamlessly pairs with the GAIN-M50-LZ and represents a new twist on the GAIN family.

“The GAIN-M50-LZ is ideal for straight forward sound reinforcement in commercial and education applications” said Tommy Gay, product manager, Atlona. “It’s a great solution for when you need to mix a couple of audio sources and drive some low impedance speakers. For classrooms and other instructional spaces, it also provides ducking when the teacher speaks and mutes audio during public address announcements.”

The versatile amplifier delivers two channels of 25 watts each into 4 or 8 ohms, or a single channel of 50 watts. It features two unbalanced stereo audio inputs on RCA and 3.5 mm connections with independent level control for each. An unbalanced 3.5 mm output can pass the mixed signal to an assistive listening system or separate audio system.

The GAIN-M50-LZ’s low-profile enclosure is UL 2043 rated for installation in plenum airspaces, or it can be placed on the wall behind a display or under a table. It is also ENERGY STAR qualified, helping to reduce power consumption and energy costs.

Additionally, the GAIN-VOL provides a convenient, easy-to-use manual interface for controlling GAIN-M50-LZ volume levels when a traditional AV control system is not being used in the room. The GAIN-VOL is housed in a US one-gang enclosure intended for wallplate openings and includes interchangeable black or white trim kits.