AtlasIED to Showcase IPX Endpoints at Enterprise Connect

The What: AtlasIED will showcase its new IPX Series of IP Endpoints in booth 1301 of Enterprise Connect this March 18–20, 2019, at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando, FL.

The What Else: Through a unified communications (UC) environment or the AtlasIED GLOBALCOM.IP ecosystem, the IPX Series delivers automation, including pre-programmed notifications for common functions like bells and critical alerts. A comprehensive library of pre-recorded messages is available through GLOBALCOM.IP or .EDU, which can be broadcast across the facility or directed to specific zones. The IPX Series is also compatible with third-party scheduling and communications software including Cisco and Avaya.

The IPX Series uses existing IT infrastructure for convenience and cost-savings and offers Auto Provisioning once it is on the network. “Talk to Me” Interoperability ensures the IPX units can work within any VoIP system, as they are open-platform engineered to communicate and be controlled by the top-selling providers of unified communications software platforms and standard SIP PBX systems.

As the industry shifts to an endpoint-focused model for VoIP communications solutions, the IPX Series plays an important role. VoIP devices engineered to play multiple roles beyond just sending voice and video-packets add flexibility, cost-savings, and ease of use to systems.

As a Cisco Premier Partner, AtlasIED makes its endpoints available on Cisco Solutions Plus or through AltasIED Solutions partners. Within Cisco Call Manager (CUCM), AtlasIED IPX Series devices automatically provision onto the existing network for easy installation and communications between Call Manager. GLOBALCOM.IP and IPX Series devices support Cisco’s Unified Survivable Remote Site Telephony (SRST), which provides remote location call-processing redundancy if access to the centralized Cisco CUCM is interrupted due to a Wide Area Network (WAN) outage.

The Bottom Line: Tailored to the K-12 educational and healthcare markets, as well as corporate facilities requiring a robust, high-tech communications system, the third-generation IPX Series of IP Endpoints are designed for quick and efficient notification through audio and visual messaging.