AtlasIED Shows IP-Enabled Pendant Endpoint at InfoComm

The What: The AtlasIED IPX Series surface-mount IP speaker system, model IP-PM8GD, leverages the VoIP communication solution to extend telepresence with enhanced audio for those environments where network-wide communication is desired. Enabling an inconspicuous installation in open ceiling environments, the IP-PM8GD can be used anywhere within a building for consistent sound and audio broadcasting of network-based communications. This IP-enabled pendant endpoint is engineered for applications including restaurants, churches, malls, retail stores, fitness centers, warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and other locations in which high or open ceilings require the use of many speakers for smooth, even coverage.

The What Else: The IP-PM8GD registers as a communication endpoint directly within InformaCast, Revolution, and GCK Advanced Notification applications to support audio broadcast while enhancing physical security. Like other endpoints in the AtlasIED IPX line, the IP-PM8GD pendant loudspeaker supports advanced alerting, bell schedules, pre-recorded announcements, all across WAN/LAN network architecture. Where third-party notification applications are not required, the IP-PM8GD speakers can register as SIP devices directly to a SIP server or VoIP Communications Manager for critical alerts/public address applications.

Easy to install, even in open beam ceilings, the pendant attaches to overhead surfaces via either a 3-meter cable kit or any 1/4-inch ceiling fan installation kit for down-pipe installation. Either installation solution is discreetly implemented using AtlasIED’s PM Series top cover design, which includes a cable access plug that is easily removed for down-pipe mounting. The cover also completely conceals the speaker cable terminations and suspension anchor points for a seamless, clean installation.

The Bottom Line: The IP-PM8GD is available now for projects worldwide.

[Related: AtlasIED to Reveal IED570 Digital Communication Station at InfoComm 2019, May 9, 2019]