AtlasIED Expands 2019 Event Schedule

AtlasIED is ramping up its presence in the field, including both major and regional shows and events, to best support the needs of its integrators and end users and to work more closely with them to provide a better experience for those using the company’s comprehensive audio solutions for commercial business environments.

“We’ve found that the commercial integration community needs a mix of both local and major trade shows and events to learn about our products and deliver the very best experience to the end user,” said AtlasIED vice president of sales Michael Peveler. “We respect their busy schedules and therefore want to give them more choices for education and demos. We need to help them understand how to best integrate and use AtlasIED products in their projects and arm them with the best knowledge and strategies to sell and support our products.”

New sessions from April through to the end of the year include:



NW/MET 2019 (Northwest Managers of Education Technology)

Las Vegas, NV, April 17-19

Ford AV Houston Spring Showcase,

Houston, TX, April 23

AVI Live! Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN, May 8

FM Valenti Roadshow

Wakefield, MA, May 21; North Haven, CT; May 22; New Brunswick, NJ, May 23

Cisco Live US

San Diego, CA, June 9

InfoComm

Orlando, FL, June 12-14

CCUMC

Poughkeepsie, NY, October 2-5

AVX

Denver, CO, October 16-17