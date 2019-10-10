Arista to Debut E-Vocal Duo+ Audio over IP Products

The What: Arista is scheduled to debut its E-Vocal Duo+ Audio over IP product group in Q4 2019. Consisting of three models, the E-Vocal Duo+ product group includes the ARS-0202-A00 analog audio to Dante to analog audio interface, the ARS-2020-A11 dual XLR microphone to Dante interface, and the ARS-0202-B11 dual XLR microphone to Dante interface with an SFP connector Fiber interface.

The What Else: The E-Vocal Duo+ ARS-0202-A00 connects one’s legacy audio gear to the Dante world. It facilitates two channels of analog audio input to be integrated into a Dante network and it also converts a Dante stream into two channels of analog audio output signal.

The Arista E-Vocal Duo+ ARS-2020-A11 and E-Vocal Duo+ ARS-2020-B11 are both dual XLR microphone to Dante interfaces that deliver studio quality fidelity and low noise performance for dynamic or condenser microphones. Two audio signal outputs enable Lip-Sync delay of up to 170 ms/ch (fs = 48 kHz) to synchronize the audio stream to the video stream. Both units have a built-in web-based controller for microphone gain control and Lip-Sync delay control.

The Bottom Line: The Arista E-Vocal Duo+ interfaces offer a rich feature set including: lockable audio and network connections, AES67 compliance, using high resolution 24-bit analog to digital conversion, and dual power input options including a Power over Ethernet switch, PoE injector (802.3 af/at class 1), or DC 12V.

Arista’s E-Vocal Duo+ Audio over IP product group is expected to become available Q4 2019.