And the Award Goes To: NewTek Launches Inaugural TriCaster Awards

Calling all visual storytellers, creatives, directors, live content producers and maestros using the TriCaster. NewTek, a leader in IP-based video technology and part of Vizrt Group, announced a quest to find and celebrate the everyday operators of the iconic line, with the TriCaster Director of the Year Awards.

The TriCaster Director of the Year Awards will showcase the innovation, technical skills, and creative excellence of the global first-class talent that fly the TriCaster tech. Entries for the awards open on 19 May 2022.

“We are on a mission to honor the amazing talent that gives real purpose to our flagship product line," stated Barbara Spicek, president and general manager of NewTek. "We want to recognize the visual storytellers that operate TriCasters and highlight how they artfully weave together video into impactful and compelling stories. Cutting-edge content needs more than just technology, it needs talent. With the TriCaster Director of the Year Awards we want to give back to the TriCaster maestros who create magic and delight for audiences and the industry."

The categories for this year include:

The TriCaster Director of the Year – Universal best director chosen by the judges

The ESG (Environmental, social, and corporate governance) TriCaster Director of the Year Awards

The Corporate TriCaster Director of the Year

The Education TriCaster Director of the Year

The House of Worship TriCaster Director of the Year

The Sports TriCaster Director of the Year

The Live Production TriCaster Director of the Year (music, events, awards, broadcast, etc.)

Any technical director or TriCaster operator can apply online by submitting a brief highlights video that represents their top TriCaster content this year alongside a short synopsis and statement of support. Submissions will then be reviewed by a panel of expert, industry judges (to be announced shortly) which will also choose an overall TriCaster Director of the Year from the entrants.

For the ESG TriCaster Director category, the judging panel will choose a shortlist of 10 entries and open the shortlist to a public vote. The public then has their chance to get involved and share their perspective on what creative director has made the most impact on the community with their content.

The winners will be invited to a one-of-a-kind NewTek gala ceremony in late November, where the winners will share in a $100,000 value prize pot. The awards show will also be streamed live on NewTek TV using a TriCaster to exhibit the production power of the product.