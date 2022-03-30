NewTek Growth Set to Surge in 2022 After Record Year

NewTek, a leader in IP-based video technology and part of the Vizrt Group, announced significant growth with a total 39% increase across the global business as it reviews 2021 and sets the groundwork for continued success in 2022.

Building on the continued growth since the Vizrt Group acquisition, NewTek has doubled its business due to the strong combination of the increase in demand for robust, next-generation video technologies that are brought to market via carefully selected expert channel partners. Additionally, NewTek has continued to grow its partner network in 2022 with distributors appointed across Asia and India, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

“Since joining NewTek in 2019, I have been in constant awe of the team and their passion and drive to innovate and deliver outstanding products to support our customers via our exceptional channel network," stated Barbara Spicek, president and general manager of NewTek. "The growth we are seeing is a result of this, and one that is even more impressive in the context of the turbulent last few years.”

“Our partner relationships are, for me, one of the main strengths of NewTek," said Michael Hallén, CEO Vizrt Group. Distributors, channel partners, systems integrators and others, all play a crucial part in bringing our innovations to market and putting them in front of the customers – they deliver local expertise that complements our global scale.”

NewTek has also reinvigorated its partner offering with its support business doubling since 2020, and NewTek University awarding diplomas and certifications to hundreds of distributors, systems integrators, partners, and other solutions specialists. In 2022, NewTek has more of these partners than ever before, helping us support the creation of great content, and delivering more stories, better told.