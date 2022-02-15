NewTek Introduces PTZ3 PTZ Camera with NDI|HX 3 Support

NewTek, a leader in IP-based video technology and part of the Vizrt Group, has launched the NewTek PTZ3 PTZ camera. Offering advanced flexibility and simplicity, it is the first camera on the market to use NDI|HX 3, the latest development from NDI.

Users can select NDI|HX 3 as an option for better video with reduced latency—using a fraction of the bandwidth. Also unique to the PTZ3 is professional-level audio connectivity.

The PTZ3 is an affordable, IP-based PTZ camera that delivers high-quality HD video to the network and interoperability with thousands of applications that support NDI. With single cable connectivity, the PTZ3 allows everyone, including video professionals, technology managers, and systems integrators to explore new ways to expand, grow, and evolve productions using their network, while simultaneously streamlining integration and installation by incorporating PoE.

"The PTZ3 overcomes some common challenges that have impacted PTZ usability in the past through an innovative approach to preset recalls, low latency, and high quality with NDI|HX 3, and single cable connection,” said William Waters, head of product management, NewTek.

NewTek was the first to deliver a PTZ camera that used the revolutionary NDI technology. NDI devices simply appear on the network automatically and can be easily integrated into any workflow. By continuing to work closely with the NDI team, NewTek has been able to develop the PTZ3. With the integration of NDI|HX 3, the PTZ3 gives the option to deliver low latency transmission with reduced bandwidth, while maintaining the visually lossless standards NDI users demand.

The NewTek PTZ3 enhances audio connectivity by featuring a professional mini-XLR mic input connection in addition to a line level mini-jack. Delivering clean, balanced audio directly from the camera into the NDI network, customers and integrators will have confidence their audio maintains the highest fidelity. Further, once on the NDI network, the PTZ3 audio can be routed, mixed, enhanced, and distributed to thousands of devices and software.

With one cable for power and connectivity, it eliminates the need for, and the increasing cost of, long cable runs, complex setups, and management time to maintain. The NewTek PTZ3 can be added into any workflow with a single Ethernet cable for HD video (up to 1080/60p), audio, PTZ presets, and control, tally, and PoE. Users can remotely control the camera from any device via NDI. When combined with NDI Studio Monitor, users can operate the camera through commonly available control devices, even gaming controllers, reducing the cost of entry into camera control systems.

The PTZ3 ships with ceiling and wall mounts, and is available in black or white to better match the studio, classroom, hospital, corporate meeting space, or live event venue.