Analog Way Adds Aquilon RS alpha to LivePremier Series

The What: Analog Way has added the Aquilon RS alpha to its LivePremier series of 4K/8K live presentation systems and videowall processors.

The What Else: Aquilon RS alpha offers eight seamless HDMI 2.0 inputs, four HDMI 2.0 outputs configurable as single screens, edge-blended widescreens or scaled auxiliary outputs, two dedicated 4K Multiviewer outputs, and up to four 4K or eight HD freely assignable mixing layers in a 4RU chassis. Aquilon RS alpha’s modular design allows users to swap I/O cards to accommodate a variety of connectivity arrangements to match the source and display requirements. Like all products in the LivePremier range, Aquilon RS alpha combines industrial-grade construction and real-time 10/12-bit 4:4:4 video processing power compliant with HDR and pure 4K60 on each input and output with ultra-low latency. With the native Dante audio routing capability, up to 64 channels of audio can be embedded or de-embedded over a Dante network.

Aquilon RS alpha is controlled by an HTML5-based user interface that simplifies configuration and operation through features such as live program/preview workspaces, multi-operator collaboration, keyword search, and multi-language support.

The complete LivePremier range now includes five pre-configured products (Aquilon RS alpha, RS1, RS2, RS3, and RS4) as well as fully customizable models (Aquilon C and C+) that can be tailored for any project or event. In its largest chassis configuration, Aquilon offers up to 24 inputs and 20 outputs and up to 24 4K layers.

The Bottom Line: With eight 4K60 inputs and four 4K60 outputs, Aquilon RS alpha offers the same core features as its larger siblings in the range and helps deliver uncompromising presentation experiences to high-end staging and premium system integration.