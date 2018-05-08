AMX by Harman N7142 Networked AV Presentation Switcher Now Shipping

The What: Harman Professional Solutions is now shipping its AMX by Harman N7142 Networked AV Presentation Switcher. The AMX N7142 combines local matrix switching with low-latency networked AV video distribution. With the ability to switch local AV sources and distribute video over the network in one solution, the N7142 presentation switcher is designed solution for applications like active learning environments and overflow classrooms.

The What Else: The AMX N7142 brings a variety of connectivity options, including 6x2 video switching along with two available networked AV card slots for use with the broad range of AMX encoder and decoder cards. The N7142 Presentation Switcher distributes UHD content from the latest 4K60 sources to most modern displays thanks to support for 4K60 4:4:4 video, HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2. Each of the two discrete video outputs also has a mirrored HDMI port for connecting to an additional display, encoder card or other video distribution equipment. The two available networked AV slots and an integrated gigabit Ethernet switch make distributing classroom presentations to student workstations or overflow seating as easy and immediate as a single LAN connection.

The switcher supports source HDMI audio, two microphone inputs with phantom power, as well as six independent stereo inputs. The N7142 includes a built-in DSP with AEC and a 60W stereo amplifier that can operate in 4/8 ohms, 70V or 100V modes via a user-selectable switch, for integration with existing AV infrastructures.

“Customer interest in the AMX N7142 has been extremely high, so it’s exciting to announce its availability,” said Paul Hand, product manager, video distribution for HARMAN Professional Solutions. “The N7142 brings a range of exciting features, including 4K60 local and networked video, audio DSP with acoustic echo cancellation (AEC), high-wattage amplifier, and a variety of control options, making it a robust, yet cost effective solution.”

The Bottom Line: The AMX N7142 Presentation Switcher is available in two configurations: the NMX-PRS-N7142 and the NMX-PRS-N7142-23, which adds an N2300 Series encoder and N2300 Series decoder to the base configuration for ease of ordering and implementation. Both solutions offer a cost-effective foundation for delivering full-quality UHD content to next-generation active learning environments.