AMX by Harman Unveils New Conferencing Solutions

The What: HARMAN Professional Solutions introduced six products for meeting and lecture spaces outfitted with software-based conferencing platforms like Zoom and Teams. The debut includes four Precis PR-Series matrix switchers supporting up to eight sources and eight outputs; the Precis PR-WP-412 windowing processor, which is able to dynamically window up to four sources; and the UVC1-4K HDMI to USB 3.0 capture device.

Precis PR-Series Matrix Switchers: Ideal for affordable video routing in small to medium installations, the Precis PR-Series Matrix Switchers are available in four configurations: 4x2, 6x2, 4x4, and 8x8. All models include pixel-for-pixel video reproduction, fast switching, comprehensive EDID management, HDMI audio de-embedding, an open control API, and a simple-to-use web interface. The PR-0402 also supports auto-switching to provide touch-free video switching in small applications.

AMX PR-WP-412 Windowing Processor: The AMX PR-WP-412 is both versatile and cost-effective, combining a 4x1+1 windowing and a 4x2 seamless matrix switcher in a single, compact unit. Collaboration in meetings and distance learning can be enhanced and amplified with included technologies like truly seamless switching, 4K60 4:4:4 video quality, integrated audio breakaway, an open control API, and a simple-to-use web interface.

UVC1-4K Capture Device: The UVC1-4K capture device solves the immediate issue of PCs that lack HDMI or other video inputs. The UVC1-4K seamlessly delivers content from video cameras, document cameras, or other HDMI sources into software-based conferencing and streaming applications via the computer’s USB port. Features include 4K60 4:4:4 video input, HDMI and separate analog audio input, standard UVC interface and control, and USB 3.0 output up to 3840 x 2160p @ 30fps.

The Bottom Line: According to Harman, this suite of products ensures users are equipped to take advantage of the enhanced capabilities of the modern collaboration space. As well, the products simplify AV management for almost any application.