Almo Reveals 2021-22 Dates and Locations for E4 Program

Almo Professional A/V has revealed remaining 2021 and all 2022 dates and locations for its E4 Experience regional, in-person and E4 Evolution (E4v) virtual programs.

(Image credit: Almo)

The 2021-2022 E4 programming includes:

E4 Experience Boston: Oct. 7, 2021

E4 Experience Dallas: Nov. 30, 2021

E4 Evolution (E4v): Dec. 14–15, 2021

E4 Experience Anaheim: March 22, 2022

E4 Experience Chicago: May 3, 2022

E4 Experience D.C.: Sept. 23, 2022

E4 Experience New York: Oct. 20, 2022

“Integrators and resellers are working harder than ever right now but are still looking to reconnect, learn about the latest industry trends and see the newest available products, which makes the single-day, regional focus of an E4 Experience ideal,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing and communications for Almo Corp. “For those who are unable to break away, our virtual E4v programming gives them the same opportunity with the flexibility to integrate learning into their schedules from anywhere and at a time that is convenient for them.”

For more information on Almo's E4 events, visit e4experience.com.